Police suspect homicide after man found dead in RV in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley police detectives are investigating the death of a man found inside a parked RV Tuesday as a homicide.

Deputies responded about noon to a suspicious circumstance call in the 6500 block of East Broadway Avenue after the caller reported finding a man dead inside the vehicle in a parking lot, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Investigators believe the victim and the 1988 Winnebago RV arrived sometime Sunday on Broadway Avenue, between North Dyer Road and Interstate 90, the release said. They believe the victim and RV may have been in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area for several months.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing information about the RV and anyone associated with it from Sunday to Tuesday while it was in the area of Broadway and I-90. They also asked for the public to provide other locations the RV was parked from last month to Sunday.

Call Det. Marc Melville at (509) 477-3325 and reference incident No. 10060432 with tips.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim and his cause and manner of death.