Woman arrested following fire at multiple properties in Nevada Heights

Law enforcement on Thursday arrested a woman suspected of setting fire to a north Spokane property that caused damage to the surrounding area.

Jessie Green, 34, is being held in the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

The fire was reported Wednesday in the area of East North Avenue and North Standard Avenue in the Nevada Heights Neighborhood before 12:30 p.m. A black column of smoke coming from the neighborhood was spotted from downtown Spokane 5 miles away.

Fire crews found a shed and garage fully engulfed in flames, according to the Spokane Fire Department. Crews found the fire started in the alley next to a fence before it spread to a tree and multiple bushes.

The fire spread to two homes, a shed, garage, shop, numerous fences and vegetation on about six properties along the alley, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Officers found on a nearby security camera a car was seen leaving the alley prior to the fire.