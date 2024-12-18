Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer announces he will play for Oklahoma

Staff and wire reports

Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, made his decision on where to play next sooner rather than later.

The highly-coveted quarterback, who totaled 44 touchdowns this season, announced on social media Wednesday his intention to play for Oklahoma – several hours after his head coach at WSU, Jake Dickert, accepted the same job at Wake Forest.

Mateer posted on X, “Praise God!! #BoomerSooner,” with a picture of himself taken outside of Oklahoma’s football stadium in June of 2020.

Mateer will reunite with his former offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who left Wazzu to take the same job at Oklahoma. The pair will be expected to revive an offense that ranked 15th among 16 SEC teams in scoring and last in the league in passing yards.

In 2024, Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions and ran for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns. He accounted for an average 330.4 total yards per game, ranking fifth in the FBS.

Washington State tried to retain Mateer, and Dickert told reporters on Monday that the NIL package offered to the quarterback was seven figures.

Mateer, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is the fourth player to join the Sooners in the portal this month.

The offensive boost Mateer and Arbuckle are expected to give the Sooners is much needed as the program enters its fourth year under head coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma is 22-16 under Venables with two six-win seasons and are 6-6 this year. The Sooners will play Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.

The Athletic contributed to this report.