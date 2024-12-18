“Groovy Shoes’: Makenzie Fager returns from injury to lead Shadle Park girls; Highlanders boys outlast NC

North Central’s Kamari Vaile (11) lines up a shot as Shadle Park’s McKenzie Duncan (11) and Taylor Stoddard (20) defend during the Groovy Shoes high school basketball game, Wed., Dec. 18, 2024, at the Spokane Veterans Arena. (COLIN MULVANY)

Shadle Park junior Makenzie Fager was an all-league player for the Highlanders last season, but missed the first couple of games this year with a thumb injury. From all accounts, she looks healthy now.

Fager scored 20 points, with two 3-pointers and 8-of-12 shooting at the line, and the Highlanders held off North Central 52-42 in the girls edition of the “Groovy Shoes” spirit week rivalry games at the Arena on Wednesday.

“It was one of the best feelings, because we haven’t won in the past, ever since I’ve been here,” Fager said. “And it’s a good send-off for our seniors.”

North Central was led by 5-foot-11 junior post Kamari Vaile with 16 points and sophomore guard Arkayla Brown added 13.

“It’s first time (the starting five) were all at practice together was last Thursday,” Shadle Park veteran coach James Johnson said. “It’s been one thing after another. … We’re just finally getting the five starters into a position where they’re playing with each other and getting used to what they need to do.”

Johnson has coached in a lot of these games. He’s a fan of the event but not necessarily of the noise.

“The kids work so hard all around the school. It’s about the whole building, and I love it,” Johnson said. “The atmosphere is crazy. … It gets so extremely loud, (the players) can’t hear you. Two feet away from you, the officials can’t – I’m standing this close to them trying to call a timeout, and they cannot hear me.”

“I just lock (the noise) out,” Fager said. “Block out everything, and just pretend it’s just practice and I’m shooting a free throw.”

If she is still hurting, she isn’t letting on.

“I still have to tape my hand, obviously,” she said, “but I think even though I missed time, I was still doing stuff behind the scenes and I feel like that really helped me catch up with everyone.”

Both teams entered play challenged on offense: Shadle Park (2-4) averaged 38.6 points in its first five games; NC just 30.5. But the atmosphere of the Arena helped .

“We maintained our focus, for the most part,” Johnson said. “The girls did what we asked them to do, and biggest thing is they had fun. They enjoyed the moment. And that’s what these games are about.”

Vaile scored on a putback at the first-quarter horn to tie it at 10. Shadle opened the second quarter with a 10-3 spurt, including a 3-pointer from Shea Krotzer, to open a 20-13 lead. Shadle kept the streak rolling through the quarter and the Highlanders led 25-15 at halftime.

Brown’s third 3-pointer drew NC (0-5) within five points early in the third quarter. Vaile had 10 points in the quarter, mostly off offensive rebounds, and the Wolfpack scored more in the third quarter than they did in the first half, but trailed 38-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Fager got knocked down hard at the start of the fourth quarter, but she stayed in the game and knocked down a 3 on the next possession as the Shadle lead grew to 10. Krotzer added a long 3 with 2 minutes to go and the Highlanders held on down the stretch.

“I didn’t even realize that it was like a four-point game,” Fager said. “I was just finding an open shot, take my shot and then knock it down. I just didn’t want to come out of the game, so I just had to get back up and keep going.”

Boys

Shadle Park 57, North Central 37: Ja’Mir Johnson scored 20 points, Jacob Boston added 16 and the Highlanders (2-4) outlasted the Wolfpack (5-2) in the late game.

Makai Daniels led NC with 16 points and Elijah Wright had 12. The Wolfpack went 11 of 21 at the line.

Boston got out of the gate quickly, hitting a couple of early 3s to put Shadle up 16-5 after one quarter. He hit again from beyond the arc in the second quarter and Shadle led by nine at the half.

Johnson scored seven points in the third quarter and the Highlanders limited NC to eight points in the quarter to post a 39-28 lead entering the fourth.