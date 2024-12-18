Locally: Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism earns pair of All-American honors

From staff reports

From staff reports

Another day and another round of awards for Eastern Washington football. Three Eagles were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American Teams Wednesday as wide receiver Efton Chism III earned another first-team selection, returner/quarterback Michael Wortham earned a second-team selection and defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. landed on the all-freshman team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Chism picked up his second first-team honor this week after being named AP All-American on Tuesday.

Idaho defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby was also named to the Stats Perform first team and was an AP honorable mention selection along with offensive lineman Ayden Knapik. Vandals wide receiver Mark Hamper and linebacker Zach Johnson also landed on the Stats Perform freshman team.

EWU offensive lineman Wyatt Hansen was also an AP honorable mention selection by the AP.

• Six members of the Spokane Collegiate Football Officials Association earned assignments for postseason NCAA FCS or NAIA playoff games as well as NCAA FBS bowl games.

Line judge Jesse Lenz and field judge Brandon Litalien (NAIA first- and second-round games), alternate Amy Pistone (Mid-America Conference championship), replay official Bob Burton (FCS first round), umpire Roger Stewart (FCS second round and quarterfinal) and replay official Jim Northcott (Rate Bowl – Rutgers vs. Kansas State).

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs forward Asanali Sarkenov has been named to Kazakhstan’s National Junior Team for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario. The tournament is set to take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

In 21 games this season, Sarkenov has totaled 15 points on six goals and nine assists, including two-goal nights on Friday against Seattle and Nov. 30 against Portland. The 6-foot-4 winger is within the top 10 Chiefs scorers and their second-highest scoring rookie behind Mathis Preston. He’s also ranked within the top 15 rookies in the Western Hockey League.

College volleyball

Washington State’s Katy Ryan, Sage Brustad and Emma Barbero all earned academic all-region honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday.

This is the third time Ryan has received the honor, also being recognized in 2022 and 2023. It’s the second time for Brustad, who previously earned the honor in 2023, This is the first CSC academic recognition for Barbero.

Umpires

Longtime umpire Frank Wintersteen of Spokane is retiring after 44 years and some 4,200 baseball games.

Wintersteen has worked everything from little league to Division I, including the final 38 seasons in the Greater Spokane League.

In his umpiring career, he worked five high school state championships, including one at T-Mobile Park (then Safeco Field), as well as Little League Northwest and West Regionals in San Bernadino, California.