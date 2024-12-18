‘Not surprised it’s come to this’: Idaho education board unanimously votes to scrap DEI offices from University of Idaho, other colleges

The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously voted on a resolution to keep state colleges from maintaining diversity, equity and inclusion offices.

The resolution, which states that “institutions shall ensure that no student resource or student success center serves students based on DEI ideology” and that colleges can’t maintain or establish those centers, is set to be implemented across Idaho universities by June 30. It means schools with established diversity offices that serve students of color and LGBTQIA+ students must now restructure the center so it’s not entirely focused on those with certain needs, some of whom are first-generation college students.

In a previous meeting, some board members voiced concerns that the DEI offices need to be “holistic” and “support all students,” whereas others voiced concerns about supporting students with different types of backgrounds.

One school president to speak out Wednesday against the closures was University of Idaho’s Scott Green, who appeared visibly disheartened prior to the board’s vote. While Green said UI has always done its best to support all students, the resolutions prohibiting certain focus on race and other characteristics would deeply affect UI’s diversity and equity programs.

“Our students have requested them,” Green said. “We see success … The result is more students are making it through graduation because of that.”

Colleges like University of Idaho have other centers that collaborate and function under their diversity and equity office, including the Women’s Center, which educates students on abusive relationships, safe sex, pregnancy, communication and more. The LGBTQ+ Office, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Black and African American Cultural Center and the College Assistant Migrant Program – which provides a supplemental scholarship, academic help, mentorship and other support – is are also subgroups of the diversity and equity office.

The board’s executive director, Joshua Whitworth, said in the meeting before the vote that the idea behind the change is to be “holistic” and “bring all students together.” Some students will feel disenfranchised by the shift, he said, but “it doesn’t mean it’s wrong to make changes.”

Green, however, said the school has held three open meetings with students who would be affected by the change. Their feedback is upsetting, he added.

“(They) reflect a deep sense of loss and sadness about the closures,” he said.

Green acknowledged that “we all recognize” the political dynamics across the U.S., where DEI has become an increasingly politicized and intensified discussion about diversity programs in schools. The national debate is what largely sparked Idaho lawmakers to a create diversity, equity and inclusion task force within the state legislature. This year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning higher education institutions from including diversity statements in their hiring processes.

“We are disappointed, but not surprised it’s come to this,” Green said in the board’s meeting Wednesday.

Board members acknowledged the massive amount of feedback they received following news of considering the draft resolution in November. Students at the University of Idaho led protests and sent letters. A group of Vandal alumni even sent a letter to the board, dated last week, pleading with them to consider the impact DEI had on the students while they attended school in Moscow.

“If it’s true that we want true equity for all, removing such offices would be the opposite of what you seek,” the letter stated. “It is crucial to continue fostering conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion from multiple layers that intersect with and benefit everyone. Diversification of race and ethnicity does not equate to lowering standards … DEI is not a ‘free pass’ but a pathway to equity and excellence for all.”

Colleges like Idaho State University and Boise State University already took action before the vote on the measure. Boise State quietly closed its inclusion offices while students were gone for Thanksgiving break, the Idaho Statesman reported. Idaho State University President Robert Wagner said his school has restructured “where those programs originate from and who is administering those programs.”

“For example, in the programs housed within our DEI center, those programs related to student activities and participation are being shifted to our division of student affairs office and office of student involvement, so our clubs can be engaging with those activities and leading those programs,” he said. “Instead of having offices lead the programs, we are having our professionals work with student clubs.”

The University of Idaho, however, was awaiting the board’s vote, a spokesperson told The Spokesman-Review last month. The university was also having conversations about what to do if the resolution passed, which Green alluded to in his conversation with the board during its meeting Wednesday.

“As I’ve repeatedly said, we will comply with board policy … We will do the best we can to continue to meet the needs of students,” Green said. “A student engagement center is being set up. Prioritizing our students and their success will remain central.”

Green took to acknowledge the legal guidance provided to the board about the resolution, which does not prohibit identity-based clubs or guidance from faculty, as helpful – but added that the transition to broaden tight-knit cohorts will create a “big shift” that will take some time before being “fully up and running.”

“Can we do it? Yes,” he said. “We will do what we are asked to do … But it will take us time to meet the needs of our students … It’s not flipping a switch. Our people are doing the best they can right now.”

When one board member inquired about the impact of the closures down the road, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield responded during the meeting that if there are any future issues, “We hope our institutions will make us aware of those things.”

Lauren Canto, who helped write the alumni letter sent to the board, utilized the Office of Multicultural Affairs until her graduation in 2022. Wednesday’s decision rendered her “deeply disappointed and angry,” she said.

“Without these critical resources, students will lose the support they need to not only thrive in college but, for many, to even attend in the first place. This decision makes it painfully clear how little the state board values education and its students … It’s disheartening to see fear and shortsightedness driving such decisions, which will undoubtedly lead to lower graduation rates and a decline in Idaho’s educational standing.”

Canto said the board’s actions tell her they have an unwillingness to understand the difference between equity and equality.

“Moments like these strengthen my resolve to continue fighting for equitable access to education and to support the communities that need it most,” she said. “This fight is far from over.”