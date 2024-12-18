Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, University wrestling earn league wins

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school wrestling action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 50, Lewis and Clark 15: Grayson Slater (126), Jayson Bonnett (144) and Brayden Giddens (175) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats beat the Tigers

Ferris 45, Gonzaga Prep 33: Mohammad Etekai (106), Kouki VanHoose (132), Yuuki VanHoose (138), Liam Ziegman (144) and Lincoln Koyama (190) won by pin and the Saxons beat the visiting Bullpups.

University 54, Ridgeline 14: Czar Quintanilla (132), Samuel Thomas (165), Jaxon Lefler (190) and Shane Swan (285) won by pin and the visiting Titans beat the Falcons.

West Valley 54, Rogers 29: Ryder Markezic (113), Paxton Collins (126), Jaiden Peak (132), Simeon Mattingly (144), Champ Bailey (175), Josh Moreau (190) and Logan Lesson (205) won by pin and the visiting Eagles beat the Pirates.