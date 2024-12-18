Small school roundup: Cody Ells, AJ Olerich lead Asotin boys over LRS; Zoe Galbreath scores 22 points for LRS girls

Updated Wed., Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:43 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s small school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast 2B

Asotin 61, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44: Cody Ells and AJ Olerich scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 1-0) beat the Broncos (2-3, 0-1). Beau Foote led LRS with 14 points, Jerod Harder and Zack Klein added 10 points apiece.

Northeast 1B

Northport 81, Inchelium 55: Pete Beardslee scored 37 points with five 3-pointers and the Mustangs (3-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Hornets (2-2, 1-1). Dawson Baribault had 14 points and Bruce Snaidman added 11 for Northport. Derek Perez led Inchelium with 13 points.

Republic 52, Curlew 47: Landon Short scored 17 points and the visiting Tigers (5-2) beat the Cougars (1-5). Logan Ringstad scored 25 points for Curlew.

Girls

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 68, Asotin 25: Zoe Galbreath led four in double figures with 22 points and the Broncos (0-0, 2-3) beat Panthers (0-0, 2-3). Lexie Hernandez scored 11 points; Rose Feide and Addy Colbert added 10 apiece for LRS. Kelsey Thummel led Asotin with nine points.

Northeast 1B

Curlew 50, Republic 20: Theia Grady scored 18 points, Annika Baker added 15 and the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-1, 2-1).

Inchelium 64, Northport 40: Marianna Agapith scored 26 points and the visiting Hornets (4-0, 1-0) beat the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2). Hailey Peone added 15 points for Inchelium. Alexus Stark led Northport with 11 points.

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 56, Liberty Christian 30: Molly Warren scored 14 points and the Pirates (3-1) defeated the visiting Patriots (2-2) in a nonleague game. Jaidyn Davis scored six points for Liberty Christian.