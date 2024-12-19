Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 near airport

From staff reports

A Medical Lake resident died late Wednesday when she drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 and crashed into a pickup, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release.

Two people in the pickup were injured.

Carol G. Johnson, 81, was driving a Chevy Aveo west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 about 10:30 p.m. when she collided with a Chevy Silverado driving the correct direction near the West Plains Amazon warehouse, WSP said. Johnson died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup, Sherman Reese, 68, and the passenger, Stacy Reese, 57, were injured and transported to Sacred Heart, WSP said. Both are from Deer Park.

All the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, WSP said.