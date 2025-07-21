Spokane Medical Examiner ID’s 21-year-old hit and killed by a semi after falling from scooter

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the man who fell from an electric scooter into the path of a moving semitruck as 21-year-old Sean Nolan.

Nolan was one of two people riding an electric scooter around 2:20 a.m. Friday in the area of Division Street and Dalton Avenue, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

The front passenger fell off the scooter into the sidewalk while the rear passenger, identified as Nolan, fell into the roadway where he was hit by a semitruck driving north on Division.

The semitruck driver and emergency responders attempted to give lifesaving measures but Nolan died at the scene. According to the release, the driver of the semitruck was cooperative with police and showed no signs of impairment.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed Nolan’s manner of death as an accident.