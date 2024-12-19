Spokane’s unique location and weather can contribute to seasonal depression. Here’s how to fight it

Winter can be difficult in Spokane. Besides the snow and cold, the short days this time of year make many people feel blue.

“If you have lived in the Pacific Northwest for any amount of time, you definitely understand the concept of waking up when it’s dark and then leaving work when it’s dark,” said MultiCare therapist Ahmad Bennett. “That can lead anyone to feeling down and depressed.”

While many people experience seasonal fluctuations in their mood, those symptoms can be categorized as seasonal affective disorder when they start causing difficulty in carrying out day-to-day life. Symptoms include a persistent feeling of emptiness, hopelessness, irritability and a loss of interest in things a person used to enjoy.

The feelings are akin to those who have clinical depression.

Seasonal depression may be more common in Spokane because of the lack of natural light seen in the winter. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Krista Carrothers, the earliest sunset in Spokane is just before 4 p.m. With a sunrise at 7:30 a.m., that means Spokane gets under eight hours of sunlight this time of year.

“Eight hours a day is not a lot of time. That is one of the earliest sunsets across the United States. You would have to look at places in Alaska to find less sun” during the depths of winter, Carrothers said.

Not only is Spokane north of most places in the United States, it is also among the easternmost cities in the Pacific time zone.

Even when the sun is up, Spokanites may not see it because of the low cloud cover and fog. According to Carrothers, only one day this December has not had mist or fog reported from the Spokane International Airport.

The gloom started even before December. Of November’s 30 days, only two were considered “fair,” according to the weather service.

All these factors create perfect conditions for seasonal depression, Bennett said.

“We get less light and that can have a huge effect on a person. You might not be getting enough vitamin D, which gives us a little oomph to support our mental health,” he said.

How to treat seasonal depression

While Bennett recommends therapy for those experiencing any kind of depression, people should first check with their primary care physician to “rule out any physiological medical issue” that could be causing the symptoms.

Even if you do not feel like spending time with others, having a sense of “connectedness” will reduce symptoms, Bennett said.

“You will have seasonal affective disorder regardless, but it’s easier to manage and navigate if you have some people standing next to you,” he said.

Despite vitamin D deficiency contributing to seasonal depression, the National Institutes of Health indicate vitamin supplements may not provide much benefit. Clinical trials at the medical research center found that vitamin D supplements had “no effect” on depressive systems.

Bennett recommends finding the sun when possible and to consider using a grow light to simulate the ultraviolet rays that provide vitamin D.

There have been fleeting bursts of sunshine, such as during both days last weekend and then again Wednesday as strong winds cleared the skies. But the long-range forecast for Spokane predicts the return of gray skies and rain persisting through the end of the year.

So, can we expect January sun? Perhaps a blanket of snow to brighten up dark evenings and excite skiers for the weekend?

Like most things weather – it’s a wait-and-see scenario, said Jeremy Wolf, a weather service meteorologist.

This winter’s La Nina has been slow to develop, Wolf said. If it can’t muster some strength soon, then January could slip by without much weather drama. If it suddenly takes shape, get ready for a cold , snowy change in the weather.

For those who need sun, Wolf offered a tip: Mount Spokane.

The city’s backyard mountain might not be visible on the days when fog and low clouds cling to Spokane, but ask any skier and they’ll rave about frequent bluebird days above the valley funk.

“There are definite times when cloud decks are so low that places like Mount Spokane are actually above the clouds. We will definitely have those opportunities,” Carrothers said.

Driving west of Spokane into central Washington also increases the chances of a sun encounter, according to Carrothers.

“The best closest areas that get sun this time of year is towards Moses Lake in the Columbia River Basin. They can still get those foggy days, but they don’t get as much precipitation,” she said.

Sunday is the first day following the Winter Solstice, so days will start getting longer.