Two men who died after tree fell on truck on U.S. Highway 2 identified

Two men who died after a tree fell on a box truck Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 2 near Sunset Frontage Road have been identified.

Elisha Brian, 30, and Eric Saint, 56, died from blunt-force injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled the deaths accidental.

The truck was traveling east when the tree fell on the cab of the truck, which kept moving and went off the side of the road, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said. Spokane police and WSP found the two men inside the truck dead, according to a news release from Spokane police, which is investigating the crash.

Investigators believe high winds caused the tree to topple, police said.

Strong wind gusts caused trees to fall and knocked out power across the region Wednesday morning.