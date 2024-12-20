GSL roundup: Brogan Howell paces Gonzaga Prep boys; Madi Crowley leads Ridgeline girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

All games nonleague.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 62, Cheney 35: Brogan Howell scored 16 points, Ryan Carney added 14 and the Bullpups (5-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-6). Juleon Horyst and Grayson Burton scored eight points apiece for Cheney.

Ridgeline 59, Shadle Park 48 (OT): Matthew Elhers scored 22 points, Caden Andreas added 21 and the Falcons (2-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-5) in overtime. Jacob Boston led Shadle with 13 points.

Lake City 67, Central Valley 48: Josh Watson scored 15 points and the Timberwolves (7-3) beat the visiting Bears (3-4). Orland Axton led CV with 12 points; Hunter Bernhart and Cameron Walls added 10 apiece.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 76, Cheney 28: Kara Wilson scored 15 points and the Bullpups (5-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-4). Belle Hermandez and Laura Thompson added 14 points apiece for G-Prep. Allison Vold led Cheney with eight points.

Central Valley 69, Lake City 38: Brynn McGaughy scored 16 points, Eden Sander added 15 and the visiting Bears (6-0) defeated the Timberwolves (6-6). Macy Murphey led Lake City with 14 points.

Ridgeline 69, Shadle Park 25: Madi Crowley scored 19 points and the Falcons (5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-5). Habiba Adam scored 14 points and Morgan Espinosa-Kelly added 12 for Ridgeline. Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 12 points.