Idaho population surpassed 2 million this year

The Gem State keeps packing them in as it surpassed 2 million people in 2024. For perspective, the state had 1.14 million in 1994.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Idaho as of July 1 was 2,001,619, an increase of 1.5% over the 2023 figure.

That growth rate ranked seventh in the nation.

Among the neighboring states, only Utah (1.8%) and Nevada (1.7%) had faster growth rates. Washington had a growth rate of 1.3% and Montana’s was 0.5%.

Based on data analysis, most of Idaho’s growth, some 80% has come from people moving into the state.

In the past four years, some 73.3% of Idaho’s population growth has come through net migration from other states.