On the map: Readers share the best holiday light displays across the region

From staff reports

To view an interactive map of all the entries, visit spokesman.com/maps/holiday-lights-2024 .

From staff reports

Readers were called to share their favorite holiday lights display across the Spokane region. And like Amazon drivers at 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve, they delivered.

Here are their favorites:

North Side

Nutcracker Toyland, 8817 N. Kensington Drive: Home-built 7-foot-tall Nutcrackers adorn the front columns of this home with the entire yard decorated with lights.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town, 6122 N. Royal Drive: Homemade display featuring Santa.

Merry and Magical Lane, 110 N. Post St.: Experience the magic of the holidays with more than 100,000 lights along the transformed Post Street from the Davenport Hotel to River Park Square.

Christmas Special, 1307 W. Central Ave.: A star on the roof with lights coming down to a Nativity scene, Mickey and Minnie Mouse with homemade trees, gingerbread men and more.

Candy Cane Way, North Oak Street and West Courtland Avenue: Slowly drive past the homes along West Courtland and West Glass avenues beginning around North Oak Street, just west of the top of the North Ash Street hill and south of Garland Avenue. Displays include wooden Nativity scenes, penguins, LED-light projections, a Harley-riding Santa inflatable, a dinosaur, a dragon, Charlie Brown and crew, and more.

Festive Flamingos, 2632 W. Wellesley Ave.: A spirited display of flamingos, included a tropical Santa riding an inflatable flamingo pool float, cover the front lawn of this house. A suggestive sign offers best wishes for the holiday.

Spirited Silhouettes, 2215 N. Elm St. Dozens of painted wood silhouettes adorn the yard at the intersection of North Elm Street and West Montgomery in northwest Spokane.

Christmas Cheer, 5704 N. Forest Blvd.: Wood cutouts, “Nightmare Before Christmas” decorations and lots of lights.

Mead

Star Wars Spectacular, 15604 N. Freya St.: Inflatables from the “Star Wars” universe, including Yoda, Darth Vader and Chewy, cover the yard of a “Star Wars” collector.

South Hill

Cowley Park Christmas, 602 S. Division St.: The park under Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is aglow with a walk-thru display of numerous string lights.

Jeri’s Light, 603 E. 25th Ave.: Beautiful white light spectacular on a small craftsman home.

Carmen and (Saint) Nick’s Place, 822 S. Jefferson St.: Not much space available, yet lots of interesting pieces and lights.

Perry Street Spirit, 648 S. Arthur St.: Numerous holiday lights decorate yard and outside of Perry Street home.

Hall of Holiday Homes, South Bernard Street and West 26th Avenue: A string of homes is lit up for the holidays at the corner of South Bernard and West 26th, headed east.

Jewel Box Jubilee, 1307 E. 26th Ave.: House on the hill decorated like a Christmas jewel box.

Candy Cane Lane, East 37th Avenue and South Tekoa Street: Homes on South Tekoa Street, between 37th and 40th avenues, have matching candy-cane decorations – fashioned from painted stovepipes and lit with flood lights. Christmas Tree Lane, otherwise known as Skyview Drive, is nearby.

Christmas Tree Lane, South Skyview Drive from 37th Avenue to East High Drive: Twinkling trees on Skyview Drive from 37th Avenue to High Drive decorate each yard. Candy Cane Lane, on Tekoa Drive, is nearby.

Musical Merriment, East 31st Avenue and South Glenrose Road: A half-hour show with lights synced to tunes on your radio.

Bright Night, 3427 S. Lincoln Drive: String lights, candy cane sidewalk and inflatables brighten the holidays.

Night of Nativity, 3428 S. Lincoln Drive: An inflatable Nativity scene surrounded by tasteful lights.

Frosty Takeover, 915 W. 12th Ave.: Snowman blow molds brighten the block.

Double Trouble, 1423 S. Cedar St.: Two South Cedar homes share in the light display, including a red-white-wrapped tree in between.

Noel Neighborhood, West High Drive and South Bernard Street: Back-to-back homes on High Drive near South Bernard, including “N-O-E-L” lit up on a roof.

Spectacular Home Lighting, 1307 E. 26th Ave.: Roof lines and all windows completely decked out.

Glimmer Glamour, 419 W. 22nd Ave.: Brick home delightfully decorated with lots of white lights.

Rudolph’s Rundown, South Manito Boulevard and East 29th Avenue: Homes on Manito Boulevard from 29th to 35th avenues include major light displays and reindeer.

Spokane Valley

Off-Saltese Spectacular, East 20th Avenue: Nice light displays decorate both sides of East 20th Avenue .

Liberty Lake

Winter Glow Spectacular, 20298 E. Indiana Ave.: Walk through or drive by Liberty Lake’s Orchard Park light display, including holiday train, snowmen and a forest of steel Christmas trees.

Otis Orchards

Two Acres of Wonderland, 3919 N. Lynden Road: Lights, 64 inflatables and many stationary characters.

Post Falls

Papa’s Holiday Lights, 350 North Idahline Road: A walk-thru lighted (100,000 lights) Christmas display synchronized to Christmas music broadcast locally from station 90.5-FM. Walk through or enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle. Some kid favorites are the Stomp lights and the Santa letter “Naughty or Nice” machine with a direct connection to the North Pole. There is also a lighted pixel display, a 20-foot inflatable Santa and two (40-foot) Mega trees. The display is lit every night through New Year’s Eve from dark until 10 p.m. Free. For more information, check out Papa’s Holiday Lights on Facebook, the Nextdoor app or YouTube, text to (208) 818-0624, email Mike@SuntreeRVPark.com or call (208) 818-5025.