Spokane hockey games this weekend to benefit 5-year-old girl killed in crash

The Spokane hockey community will wrap its arms this weekend around a family that lost a 5-year-old girl in a car crash one month ago in North Idaho.

Five dollars of every ticket sold at the Spokane Braves’ junior hockey game against the Nelson Leafs will be donated to the Carollo family. The Braves take on the Leafs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eagles Ice Arena, 6321 N. Addison St. Each ticket is $11 for adults and $9 for students, seniors and veterans.

The Spokane Junior Chiefs, another junior hockey team, will hold raffles during the Braves game that will benefit the family. Additionally, ticket sales for the Junior Chiefs game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Eagles Ice Arena will go to the family.

Amelia Carollo died in a two-car crash Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 95 near Elmira, and her brother, Patrick, and mother, Amanda, were seriously injured, according to Idaho State Police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover medical expenses and funeral costs. The fund raised nearly $115,000 as of Friday.

Patrick Carollo plays for the Spokane Junior Chiefs, said Jason Greenwell, Braves assistant coach.

“She was a sweet, little girl that was around the rink all the time and her brother’s biggest supporter,” Greenwell said.

An obituary for Amelia Carollo indicated her mother, brother and family friend were headed to a hockey tournament in Canada. A man driving a pickup crossed into the Carollo family’s lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the car, according to Idaho State Police.

“From the moment she was born, she lit up the room and continued to spread light everywhere she went,” her obituary said. “Amelia loved sparkly things, jewelry and Barbies. She also loved her ballet classes and dancing for her family.”

Greenwell said Patrick Carollo, who is recovering from the injuries in the crash, will serve as the honorary seventh man Saturday. He said Patrick Carollo will be on the bench for the national anthem and pregame ceremonies.

Patrick Carollo and his mother, who is also out of the hospital, have lengthy recoveries ahead of them, Greenwell said.

“We’re really looking forward to packing the arena on Saturday so that we can really benefit the family and give back as much as possible,” Greenwell said.

Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police spokesman, said the crash, which injured four people, including the driver of the pickup, is under investigation.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Trooper Travis Bucher at (208) 209-8620.

Visit spokanebraves.com to purchase tickets or buy tickets at the door.