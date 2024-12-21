Liberty Lake police shoot alleged hit-and-run suspect

Kildea and Glenarvon roads is closed off with crime scene tape Saturday night in Otis Orchards after Liberty Lake police shot a person. (Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review)

Liberty Lake police shot a male after he intentionally drove into other vehicles Saturday in Otis Orchards, according to the Liberty Lake Police Department.

Officers responded at about 1 p.m. to the area of North Malvern Road and East Wellesley Avenue to assist in a call for service for a hit-and-run and road rage, police said in a news release.

Officers determined the suspect involved in the collision intentionally struck vehicles with his vehicle. He also reportedly got out of his vehicle and threw rocks and struck vehicles with random objects, according to police.

Police located the suspect in the area and an “altercation ensued,” leading to police firing and striking the suspect, police said. The suspect was transported for medical care.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team will investigate the shooting.

Law enforcement had at least two scenes secured with crime scene tape Saturday afternoon and evening.

One was at Wellesley Avenue and Kildea Road where a pickup truck appeared to be roped off. The other was a couple of blocks away near the intersection of Kildea and Glenarvon Road. A section of Kildea Road was closed.

Police plan to release more details Sunday.