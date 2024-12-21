Spokane Salvation Army asks for community support as donations fall $57,000 short

By Lauren Rendahl For The Spokesman-Review

As the countdown to Christmas winds down, the Salvation Army of Spokane is asking for the public’s help.

With three days left of its Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army is $57,000 short of its $320,000 goal. The last day to drop coins or slide dollars into the kettles is Dec. 24.

There are 60 red kettle locations in the greater Spokane area.

Donations benefit children and families through free services and programs, including food pantries, foster care programs and transitional shelters for those exiting homelessness.

Capt. David Cain said the Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser and helps bridge the funding gap for critical services. This year’s $320,000 goal is based on progress from previous years and is included in the budget.

“The community won’t step up if we don’t ask,” he said. “We have essential programs that need the community’s help and support, and we only have a few days left to meet that goal.”

Donations are down this year because Thanksgiving fell a week later than normal, meaning there is one less week to fundraise. Bell ringing typically starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Eve.

Winter is a time of need for many families, Cain said, and red kettle donations directly help the Salvation Army address any crises that may arise.

“This is crunch time, and man, the pressure is on this year,” he said.

For those unable to visit a kettle in person, donations can be made online through the Salvation Army’s virtual red kettle at spokane.salvationarmy.org.