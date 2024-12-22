Suspect held after woman set on fire in subway car dies, police say

By Johnny Diaz and Sara Ruberg New York Times

NEW YORK – Police took a man into custody Sunday in connection with the death of a woman who was set on fire on a subway earlier in the day in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers on patrol responded just before 7:30 a.m. to a report of a woman on fire on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station. The officers and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but the woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man the police took into custody calmly approached the woman and used a lighter to set her clothes on fire, Jessica Tisch, the police commissioner, said at a news conference Sunday evening.

Tisch said police apprehended someone they believe “carried out one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being, and it took the life of an innocent New Yorker.”

The man who was taken into custody was found with a lighter, she said. He was not publicly identified.

He was caught after three high school-age students called to report the man they believed appeared in photos shared by police and disseminated by the news media Sunday.

Police said that they were not able to identify the victim Sunday evening. Additional details, such as what led up to the attack, were not immediately known. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

White police tape-lined the platform closest to the train as police officers and workers in hazardous material-like suits surveyed the damaged subway car. Yellow tape also cordoned off each entrance to the platform.

The episode took place as subway safety has become a top concern for riders and workers.

Last month, a morning shooting on the Upper West Side interrupted transit service after the assailant fled into a nearby subway station. Commuters had to take shelter on subway car floors, and trains were delayed citywide as police searched for the man, who was later arrested.

In February, transit workers stopped performing their duties during the morning commute after an overnight slashing attack injured a conductor on an A train.

The following week, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York announced that she would deploy 1,000 members of the State Police and National Guard to the transit system after a series of violent crimes on the subway.

Last year, overall crime in the transit system dropped nearly 3% compared with 2022 as the number of daily riders rose by 14%.

According to a Dec. 18 news release from the governor’s office, subway crime was down 42% since 2021 while ridership has increased 148%.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.