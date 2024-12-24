Dear Annie: Before you bring home a holiday pet

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: As an animal lover, I hope you’ll consider sharing this important message.

To anyone thinking about getting a dog for the holidays, please take these points to heart:

1: No surprise pet

A pet is a lifelong commitment, not a spur-of-the-moment gift. Surprising someone with a dog can lead to heartbreak if they’re unprepared.

2: Adopt, don’t shop

Millions of wonderful dogs are euthanized annually in the U.S., a crisis worsened since COVID-19. Even if you want a specific breed, there are purebred dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for homes. Spend a day at a shelter on euthanasia day, and you’ll see why adoption is the compassionate choice. Or look for a responsible breeder.

3: Spay and neuter

There is no excuse not to spay or neuter. Many communities offer low-cost clinics or discount coupons through local organizations like the Chamber of Commerce. This simple step saves countless lives.

4: Be financially and emotionally ready

If you can’t afford quality food, routine vet care and heartworm prevention, please don’t get a dog. Dogs also thrive on companionship and should be with their human family – not left in an outdoor pen or alone all day.

5: Be aware of risks

Leaving dogs outside unattended puts them at risk of theft for use as bait dogs, resale or even medical research. Dogs are family members, not decorations.

6: Plan for the long term

If there’s a chance you’ll move and leave the dog behind, don’t get one. Match the dog’s energy level with your lifestyle; a high-energy dog isn’t right for a couch potato. And if you’re a senior, consider adopting an older dog instead of a puppy.

7: Volunteer or foster

If you’re not ready for a permanent commitment, consider volunteering or fostering for a rescue organization. They desperately need help and foster families.

Yes, it’s a free country, and everyone has the right to make their own choices. But I’m pleading with you to make compassionate and responsible decisions for these wonderful animals. – Animal Lover

Dear Animal lover: Thank you for your letter. I hope it inspires more people to adopt a pet and or give a little extra love to the pets they already have. Wishing you and your family a very happy holiday season.

