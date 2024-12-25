Lady Liberty returns to Sandpoint

Sandpoint residents Audrey Milch and Lawrence Blakey checked out the recently reinstalled Statue of Liberty at City Beach park on Dec. 19 in Sandpoint with their dogs Callie, a schnauzer, and Goose, a lab-Chihuahua mix. “It looks good with this backdrop, doesn’t it?” Milch said. “Stunning.” (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review)

SANDPOINT – After a three-month vacation and rehab, Lake Pend Oreille’s human-sized Statue of Liberty is back in place with a fresh sheen and ready for photo ops.

The local landmark was taken down in August after a resident reported it leaning over.

Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm told The Spokesman-Review it wasn’t from vandalism, but because she “gets so much love.”

The parks department determined wear-and-tear led to structural failure of the base. She was reinstalled earlier this month to her pedestal at the end of a concrete pier at Sandpoint City Beach park.

Sandpoint’s Creative Design and Ingenuity, Inc. welded the repairs, and A-10 Autobody in Sagle gave the statue a fresh coat.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during Lady Liberty’s temporary absence, and we celebrate with all of our community members her grand return to City Beach,” the city said in a statement.

The statue was donated in 2003 in memory of Louise (Lee) Turner, a local businesswoman who had the statue in her backyard.

Sandpoint residents Audrey Milch and Lawrence Blakey walked their dogs up to the statue Thursday to see the handiwork and snap a picture.

“It’s a great idea,” Blakey said. “A good reminder of what she stands for.”