‘Ode to Joy’: Spokane Symphony Chorale rings in new year with Beethoven’s Ninth

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony Chorale is ringing in the new year with their rendition of Beethoven’s powerful Ninth Symphony.

Often regarded as one of the most masterful pieces of music of all time, Beethoven’s Ninth was his final complete symphony and features the famed final movement titled “Ode to Joy.”

The Spokane Symphony Chorale will celebrate the piece’s 200-year anniversary Tuesday night with a performance led by conductor James Lowe.

Afterward, concertgoers can attend the after-party (featuring complimentary champagne and food) and can also head across the street to the Knitting Factory, where ticketholders get access to the Master Class Big Band Celebration later in the night.

Tickets, starting at $54, can be purchased through the Fox Theater website at foxtheaterspokane.org.