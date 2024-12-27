Small school roundup: Mason Zarlingo Leads St. George’s Boys; Taylee Phelps Paces Freeman Girls

Updated Sat., Dec. 28, 2024 at 1:39 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys Basketball

Freeman 62, White Swan 23: Michah Hodges scored 23 points for the Scotties (5-2) beating the Cougars (2-7).

Medical Lake 77, Northport 73: Gabe Smith scored 20 points and the Cardinals (5-3) beat the Mustangs (5-3). Dawson Baribault led Northport with 25 points.

Colville 69, Naches Valley 64: McKavry Maddox scored 22 points for the Crimson Hawks (2-4 ) beating Naches Valley. (2-6).

Reardan 70, Lake Roosevelt 58: Rysen Soliday scored 19 points for the Screaming Eagles (7-1) bringing home the victory over the Raiders (6-1). Ivan Alejandre scored 26 points for the Raiders.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 70, River View 34: Brody Boness scored 18 points and the Broncos (4-4) beat the visiting Panthers (0-8). Huntt Clark scored 12 points for River View.

St. George’s 72, Mabton 68: Mason Zarlingo scored 25 points for the Dragon (5-3) beating the Vikings (6-3). Bimuetta scored 28 points for Mabton.

Girls Basketball

Freeman 64, Kellogg 31: Taylee Phelps scored 29 points, and the Scotties (4-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-1). Makaila Groth scored 12 points for the Wildcats.

Medical Lake 37, Northport 22: Adasha Gardner, Kade Endres each scored 12 points and the Cardinals (3-4) beat the Mustangs (2-5). Olivia Stark led Northport with 13 points.

Naches Valley 45, Colfax 44: Ellie Bost scored 18 points, and the visiting Rangers (5-4) defeated the Bulldogs (4-4). Lola Hennigar scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Reardan 69, Lake Roosevelt 14: Tenice Water scored 20 points, and the Screaming Eagles (8-1) defeated the visiting Raiders (4-4). Kenzie Brown scored six points for the Raiders.