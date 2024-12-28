WSU opens up big lead early, cruises to 89-73 road win over Portland in WCC opener

PULLMAN – David Riley has been coaching Ethan Price long enough to know when he might be on.

Riley began working with Price in 2021, when Riley was in his first year as Eastern Washington’s head coach and Price was just a freshman.

Over the years, Riley has noticed something about his rangy forward: When he’s focused on getting to his spots, playing aggressive and fast, he tends to enjoy another part of his game, too.

“I think that’s when he shoots it best from 3,” Riley said.

Price proved it Saturday, scoring a season-high 22 points in WSU’s road win over Portland, helping the Cougars break open a big early lead and ease their way past the Pilots in their first conference game as West Coast Conference affiliate members.

Price connected on 4 of 6 3-pointers, his best shooting outing in nearly a calendar year, and connected on 8 of 11 overall from the floor. He added seven rebounds and five assists, and hit both of his free throws.

There wasn’t much he couldn’t do , using his size and length to create advantages wherever he liked.

“I think he had an edge all night,” Riley said. “He was rebounding. He was trying to attack the paint.”

That was a key reason the Cougars (11-3) found themselves ahead by such a big margin – and so quickly.

Price used three straight 3-pointers to supply the Cougars’ first nine points of the game. They piled on from there, getting a 3-pointer from guard Parker Gerrits, a layup from Price, a basket by forward ND Okafor and a 3-pointer from wing LeJuan Watts, piecing together a 16-0 run to vault ahead 19-4.

The Pilots, picked to finish eighth in the WCC preseason media poll, could hardly do much to stop it.

After another Cougars scoring spree in the first half, including a 3-pointer and layup from guard Nate Calmese (18 points) and a 3-pointer from forward Dane Erikstrup (11 points), they secured a 34-10 lead.

The visitors weren’t done. In the second half, they used a 15-0 run to take a 68-40 lead.

The surge featured all manner of baskets: Two jumpers from Price, two 3-pointers from Watts and one from Calmese, plus free throws by Okafor and freshman Tomas Thrastarson, who has earned two straight starts in the absence of sophomore guard Isaiah Watts.

Watts has missed two straight games with a hand injury, which will keep him out several weeks, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday afternoon. The injury happened in the second half of WSU’s loss to rival Washington earlier this month. For the Cougars, it’s the latest turn of rotten luck when it comes to injuries.

Wing Cedric Coward is already out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Transfer wing Rihards Vavers is also likely out for the year with broken bones in both hands. Freshman guard Marcus Wilson is also expected to be out all year as he recovers from a shoulder injury, which he sustained in the Cougars’ loss to Iowa in November.

It’s forced Riley to switch up his rotations, handing more minutes to Thrastarson and Gerrits, the latter of whom has recorded double-digit minutes in two straight games in Watts’ absence. It’s a juggling game for Riley and the Cougars, who return to action Monday to face Loyola Marymount at the Arena.

Thanks to outings like Price’s, Riley doesn’t seem fazed by the injuries that keep befalling his team.

“I saw something on social media where I think he’s got 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists,” Riley said of Price. “At most places, you’re hanging a jersey in the rafters. He has had an incredible career, and I’m just excited to be able to finish this last conference run with him.”