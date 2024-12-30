Eleonora Villa’s 20 points leads Washington State past Pacific 74-66

From staff reports

STOCKTON, California – The Washington State women’s basketball team erased a halftime deficit with a 24-point third quarter to sail past Pacific 74-66 in a West Coast Conference game Monday night.

Sophomore Eleonora Villa matched a season high with 20 points to lead the Cougars, who improved to 7-6 overall and 2-0 in the WCC. WSU junior Astera Tuhina added 16 points.

WSU shot 42.4% from the field and made 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter, when Pacific (5-9, 1-3) made just 3 of 19 shots.

The Cougars host Santa Clara (7-6, 1-2) on Thursday in Pullman.