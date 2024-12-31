92-year-old Cd’A woman killed in crash

A 92-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman died after the SUV in which she was a passenger was struck Friday night on U.S. Highway 95 south of Athol, according to Idaho State Police.

At about 7:30 p.m., a 23-year-old Trego, Montana, man was driving a 2012 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway at Parks Road when he struck a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder pulling out of Parks Road onto the highway, troopers said in a news release.

A 75-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was driving the Nissan .

The woman died at the scene.

Both men were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition last week, police said.

All three, whose identities were not released by police, were wearing seat belts.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

ISP is investigating.