Dawson Cowan earns league-leading third shutout, Spokane Chiefs blank Tri-City 4-0

KENNEWICK –The Spokane Chiefs blew a three-goal third-period lead on Saturday in a road loss at Wenatchee. They made no such mistake in their annual New Year’s Eve rivalry game against the Tri-City Americans.

The Chiefs built a four-goal lead through two periods and cruised past the Americans X-X in a Western Hockey League game at Toyota Town Center on Tuesday.

Dawson Cowan made eight of his 33 saves in the third period to secure his WHL-leading 19th win and third shutout of the season.

Chase Harrington backhanded a rebound of a Mathis Preston shot past Americans goalie Lukas Matecha at 5:07 into the first period for his 10th of the season and the early lead.

The Chiefs (24-12-0-0) made it 2-0 with 7:31 left in the first when Sam Oremba picked up a loose puck on the move into the left wing circle and snapped a wrister top shelf on Matecha for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Rasmus Ekström scored his 17th goal of the season with 7:04 left in the second period, taking a pass from Smyth Rebman out of the corner and putting a snap shot past Matecha.

Spokane added to its lead with 3:25 left in the period. Shea Van Olm collected a puck in the defensive zone, maneuvered up ice and dished to Hayden Paupanekis on his left wing, who beat Matecha with a wrist shot for his second goal in as many games and his ninth of the season.

Big Paupi for the big lead!



Hayden Paupanekis with an absolute rocket to push it to 4-0, apple for Shea Van Olm.#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/8C8kYuWR9U — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) January 1, 2025

The Americans fell to 19-11-2-1.