Dawson Cowan earns league-leading third shutout, Spokane Chiefs blank Tri-City 4-0
KENNEWICK –The Spokane Chiefs blew a three-goal third-period lead on Saturday in a road loss at Wenatchee. They made no such mistake in their annual New Year’s Eve rivalry game against the Tri-City Americans.
The Chiefs built a four-goal lead through two periods and cruised past the Americans X-X in a Western Hockey League game at Toyota Town Center on Tuesday.
Dawson Cowan made eight of his 33 saves in the third period to secure his WHL-leading 19th win and third shutout of the season.
Chase Harrington backhanded a rebound of a Mathis Preston shot past Americans goalie Lukas Matecha at 5:07 into the first period for his 10th of the season and the early lead.
The Chiefs (24-12-0-0) made it 2-0 with 7:31 left in the first when Sam Oremba picked up a loose puck on the move into the left wing circle and snapped a wrister top shelf on Matecha for his 10th goal of the campaign.
Rasmus Ekström scored his 17th goal of the season with 7:04 left in the second period, taking a pass from Smyth Rebman out of the corner and putting a snap shot past Matecha.
Spokane added to its lead with 3:25 left in the period. Shea Van Olm collected a puck in the defensive zone, maneuvered up ice and dished to Hayden Paupanekis on his left wing, who beat Matecha with a wrist shot for his second goal in as many games and his ninth of the season.
The Americans fell to 19-11-2-1.