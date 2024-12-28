Spokane Chiefs allow 3 goals in less than 2 minutes in 4-3 loss to Wenatchee

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – The Wenatchee Wild scored three goals in a span of 1 minute, 46 seconds early in the third period and beat the Spokane Chiefs 4-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center on Saturday.

Chase Harrington, Hayden Paupanekis and Mathis Preston staked the Chiefs (23-12-0-0) to a 3-0 lead after the first period. A scoreless second period saw the Chiefs take that three-goal lead into the third.

Evan Friesen started the comeback for Wenatchee (12-17-3-1) not quite 3 minutes into the final period. Miles Cooper scored on the power play 35 seconds later, and Shaun Ramos tied it 71 seconds after that.

It stayed that way until the 16:33 mark, when Dawson Seitz netted his seventh of the season to split the weekend series with the Chiefs.

Carter Esler made 26 saves for Spokane. Brendan Gee made 23 saves on 23 shots in relief for the Wild.