WHL playoffs: Chiefs hang on for 7-5 win over Giants, take 2-0 series lead back to Spokane

From staff reports

LANGLEY, British Columbia – In Game 2 of their Western Hockey League playoff series on Sunday, the Spokane Chiefs dominated the Vancouver Giants in the second period, when they fired 33 shots on goal, four of which went for goals.

Then it got a little dicey in the third period.

In the end, the third-seeded Chiefs held on at Langley Events Centre, winning 7-5 to take a 2-0 lead back to Spokane for Games 3, 4 and, if needed, Game 5.

But they will do so fully aware that the No. 6 seed Giants can score plenty themselves.

“You know, obviously (we’re) not happy with how it ended or how it happened,” Chiefs assistant coach Jake Toporowski said after the game. “But coming up here, having to start on the road and getting two wins, that’s the most important thing.”

The offensive hero for the Chiefs was Mathis Preston, who scored three of the team’s first four goals. Cameron Parr and Berkly Catton chipped in goals later in the second period – for both, it was their first-career playoff goal – to make it 6-0 Spokane. It was a seemingly insurmountable lead.

Until it wasn’t.

Vancouver, coached by former Chiefs head coach Manny Viveiros, scored three goals in the first 6 minutes of the third period to cut Spokane’s lead in half. Colton Roberts scored with 8 minutes to go, making it 6-4, and Tyler Thorpe scored on a power play with 3:10 remaining to make it 6-5.

The Chiefs played more than two tense minutes from there, scoring again only when Catton found an empty net with 8 seconds remaining.

Vancouver winger Cameron Schmidt finished with a goal and three assists for a game-high four points; Catton had an assist to go with his two goals.

The Chiefs went 0-for-4 on the power play and allowed the Giants to go 1-for-3 with the extra man. Spokane outshot Vancouver, 57-37.

The three goals for Preston were his first in five career postseason games; he had 23 goals and 22 assists during the regular season.

“He’s a special talent, and he’s continuing to mature and grow in his game,” Toporowski said of Preston, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. “He’s an offensive guy and he buried the three tonight, but away from the puck he was doing a very nice job. … down the road he could be the best player in the league. He’s going to be vital for us down this playoff run.”

Catton, playing in the WHL for the third full season, had been held without a goal in his first nine playoff games. He had the third-most points in the WHL this season with 109.

Shea Van Olm also scored a goal and assisted on another for Spokane.

Now the Chiefs, who weren’t able to play at the Arena this weekend because of the long-scheduled women’s NCAA Tournament games played there, will get a chance to clinch the best-of-seven playoff series at home. Their last playoff series victory came in 2019, when they reached the Western Conference Final, losing there to the Giants in five games.

Game 3 is Wednesday, followed on Thursday by Game 4. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday.