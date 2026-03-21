Chiefs share the scoring load in runaway win over Tri-City | WHL hockey

From staff reports

Six players tallied goals for the Spokane Chiefs, who had a bounce-back effort in their penultimate regular-season game.

The Chiefs cruised to a 6-1 rout of the Tri-City Americans on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at the Spokane Arena.

Marek Howell and Ethan Hughes scored for Spokane (36-29-2-0) in the first period. Chase Harrington and Owen Martin followed with second-period goals, and Will McIsaac and Coco Armstrong got involved with a goal apiece during the final six minutes of the third period.

Spokane outshot Tri-City 29-26 for the game. Sam Oremba had three assists for the hosts.

Chiefs goalkeeper Carter Esler had 25 saves, allowing a goal to Savin Virk late in the second period that made the score 4-1.

Spokane regrouped after falling 4-3 in overtime on Friday night on the road against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The Chiefs made quick work of the struggling Americans (26-36-5-1), and will close the regular season at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday against the Thunderbirds at the Arena.

The Chiefs, with a playoff bid already clinched, entered Saturday’s game at sixth place in the WHL Western Conference standings, one point behind the Kamloops Blazers, who maintained their position with a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Giants.