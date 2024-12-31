Door knocker stabbed by Spokane Valley resident, police say

A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing a man who was knocking on doors looking for work Monday in a Spokane Valley residential neighborhood.

Sheldon N. George was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Deputies were called shortly after 8:50 a.m. to the reported stabbing in the area of 22nd Avenue and Pines Road, according to court documents. One deputy reported finding 25-year-old Thomas Mitchell sitting on the curb near the intersection with blood running down his stomach.

Mitchell told police he was going door-to-door offering services to earn money when George, who lives on 22nd Avenue, approached and accused him of “scoping around the neighborhood,” according to court documents.

Mitchell told George, whom he did not know, he was simply looking for work, and George told him to leave the neighborhood.

Mitchell told police George “got in his space” in the street, so he pushed George away, according to court records. George then pulled a knife and stabbed Mitchell in the chest.

A friend staying with George told police Mitchell came to their door asking if they had any work he could do to earn money. She told Mitchell they didn’t and he left.

She said she saw George watch Mitchell through the front window of the home as Mitchell walked to different houses, according to documents.

She told police that George said Mitchell was casing the neighborhood. She said George then left the house, and he returned a short time later, saying something like, “Oh my God, what did I do? What did I just do?”

Mitchell was taken to the hospital, documents say. His health status was unclear Tuesday.

A neighbor’s security footage captured George walking through yards minutes before the reported stabbing and then again at 8:50 a.m. running westbound before entering the neighbor’s yard and walking to George’s backyard.

George told police Mitchell knocked on his door and asked several questions, according to documents. George said he then went down the street after Mitchell and told him to leave the neighborhood.

He said Mitchell threw punches at George, so George stabbed Mitchell.

Police found two knives inside George’s residence that matched the description given by Mitchell. Police requested forensic testing be completed on the knives to determine which one was used, according to documents.

George made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 14.