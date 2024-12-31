Lynn Ban of ‘Bling Empire: New York’ expresses gratitude after brain surgery

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Heading into 2025, “Bling Empire: New York” star and jewelry designer Lynn Ban is feeling “grateful and blessed” after her life almost changed “in a blink of an eye.”

The reality TV personality, 51, disclosed Monday that she underwent emergency brain surgery after a skiing accident on Christmas Eve. Ban detailed the accident and the subsequent chain of events on Instagram. She shared photos of her shaved head and her post-operation scar, plus pictures from her family vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Ban wrote that she “face -planted” after she reached the top of a mountain. She said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was able to ski down the mountain. After the fall, Ban said ski patrol checked her for a concussion and eventually cleared her. However, a headache gave her pause. Ban wrote that she sought a paramedic, who suggested she go to the hospital for a CT scan.

“This saved my life,” she wrote.

Ban said she learned she had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to a trauma hospital for her injury. “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy” with partner Jett Kain at her side.

Ban made her “Bling Empire: New York” debut in January 2023, when the “Bling Empire” spinoff premiered on Netflix. The streaming giant canceled both series last year. Beyond TV, Ban is known for her jewelry line and work with artists who include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone, according to her website.

Ban concluded her Instagram post by acknowledging that “there’s a long road of recovery ahead” and referred to herself a “survivor.” She also expressed gratitude to the ski patrol, medical team and family and friends who supported her during her accident.

“GOD IS GOOD,” she wrote.