Temporary labyrinth repurposes used Christmas trees in Stevens County

Paula Randall stands in the center of the Christmas Tree Labyrinth on Monday and talks about how she helped set up the display of holiday trees in the parking lot of the Chewelah Center for the Arts in Chewelah, Wash. Randall is a volunteer at the center. Next to her is a bowl filled with crystals that visitors are encouraged to take home after they’ve taken a contemplative walk through the display. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

CHEWELAH, Wash. – A labyrinth of more than 100 recycled Christmas trees offers a special post-holiday experience and a moment of peace at the new year.

Hosted by the Chewelah Center for the Arts, the weeklong installation runs through Friday night.

Organizer Paula Randall said she wanted to create something that would help people relax and unwind after the stress of the holidays.

“All you have to do is show up. There’s no loud music, no pressure,” Randall said.

The trees, lined with lights, seem like a walk through an enchanted forest.

Labyrinths differ from mazes in that there are no dead ends, so you can’t get lost. It is one continuous path meant for contemplation as it weaves to the center.

“As long as you keep walking, you’ll get to the center and find your way back out again,” Randall said.

Some like to take a moment of silence or say a prayer at the center.

Randall has created many other kinds of labyrinths after learning from a master in Tucson, Arizona.

She got the idea for a holiday version after buying her Christmas tree late last year when she noticed extra trees at the lot that were going to be thrown away.

Wouldn’t it be nice, she thought, to use them for something beautiful first?

Along with local households, several tree farms donated extra trees for the project. The trees will be recycled when finished.

The labyrinth is longer than it looks.

“It’s actually a pretty good hike, so you’ll get your steps in,” Randall said.

People tend to experience the labyrinth in phases. At first, they are excited. Then they wonder when it will end.

“Usually by the time people are walking out they click in and get into their Zen, and they really have that meditative state where they just let their feet walk and relax,” Randall said.

The labyrinth is free with donations accepted. Hot cocoa and light concessions are available for purchase.