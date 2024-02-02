Berkly Catton scores go-ahead goal in third, Spokane Chiefs edge first-place Everett 6-4

From staff reports

EVERETT – Berkly Catton scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Everett Silvertips 6-4 in a Western Hockey League game at Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday.

The Chiefs (18-23-4-0) retained possession of the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot. Everett (32-16-1-2), first place in the conference, outshot its visitor 45-24.

Catton broke a 4-all tie with his team-leading 33rd goal of the season 8½ minutes into the third period.

Toward the end of a 4-minute power play, Catton took a pass from Conner Roulette along the right wing at the blue line, skated in unobstructed, put the puck on his forehand and snapped it past Everett goalie Tyler Palmer.

The Catt strikes again 😼



Berkly Catton gives us a 5-4 lead with a ppg at 8:40, apples for Roulette and Crampton!

Everett pulled Palmer with 2:08 left in the game. The Chiefs won a defensive zone draw and had several good chances with the empty net, but forward Rasmus Ekstom hit the post. But with 47 seconds left, Saige Weinstein lofted the puck from his knees in front of the Chiefs’ net the length of the ice into the empty net to make it a two-goal game.

Everett jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on goals by Dominik Rymon and Jesse Heslop. Chiefs defenseman Layton Feist delivered a power-play goal to halve the deficit, but Everett’s Ben Hemmerling scored his 20th of the season late in the period and Everett led 3-1 after one period.

The road team scored a flurry of goals early in the second period. Ty Cheveldayoff scored his seventh of the season just 34 seconds into the period, and Roulette added his 31st just less than 2 minutes in. Four minutes later, rookie Owen Martin picked up his 11th of the season, assisted by Weinstein and goalie Dawson Cowan for a 4-3 lead.

The Silvertips tied the game at 4 late in the second period on a power-play goal by Rymon, his second of the game and 27th of the season.