Brody Gillespie scores go-ahead goal in second period; Spokane Chiefs keep rolling with 5-1 win over Wenatchee Wild

The Spokane Chiefs have lots of ways to beat a team, and they put many of those on display before a sold-out crowd of 10,237 at the Arena on Friday.

Five different players scored, including Berkly Catton and Mathis Preston, and the Chiefs pulled away from the Wenatchee Wild 5-1.

The Chiefs (41-17-1-1) have won three games in a row and went 10-1-1-1 in February. Dawson Cowan needed just 16 saves to earn his Western Hockey League-leading 31st win of the season.

The last-place Wild (20-30-7-1) scored a little more than 7 minutes into the game on defenseman Brendan Dunphy’s third goal in 37 games this season. Spokane’s Chase Harrington answered 7 minutes later with his 18th tally of the year, assisted by WHL scoring leader Andrew Cristall (114 points) and Owen Martin.

Brody Gillespie scored the go-ahead midway through the second period, his sixth of the season. He gathered a high puck with his hand at the top of circle, settled it, and beat Wenatchee goalie Alex Garrett from a sharp angle.

Early in the third, Preston took advantage of a poor clearing attempt to snipe one from the slot for his 21st of the season. Smyth Rebman added his 12th of the campaign and first since returning from a multi-week injury 2 minutes later and Berkly Catton added his 35th of the season on a late power play to register his second consecutive 100-point season.

Everett (41-11-4-3) beat Seattle 2-1 to maintain its five-point lead over Spokane for first place in the U.S. Division and Western Conference. The Chiefs have nine games left in the regular season, two with Everett at home on March 12 and 16.

Spokane hosts Seattle at the Arena Saturday at 6:05 p.m.