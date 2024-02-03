Prep roundup: No. 1 Colfax boys advance in District 7 2B tourney; Davenport girls upset ranked Liberty

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington

Boys basketball

District 7 2B

Colfax 68, Davenport 50: Jayce Kelly scored 25 points, Seth Lustig added 17 and the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (22-0) beat the Gorillas (9-13) in a first-round game at West Valley HS. Jaeger Jacobsen led Davenport with 19 points.

Colfax will face Northwest Christian in a semifinal on Wednesday at West Valley.

Northwest Christian 64, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Avi West scored 23 points, Titus Spuler added 10 and the Crusaders (14-7) beat the visiting Broncos (9-12) in a first-round game. Brick Kinch led LRS with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague faces Davenport in an elimination game on Wednesday.

St. George’s 57, Reardan 56: Elden Pierce scored 19 points, Mason Zarlingo added 18 and the Dragons (17-5) edged the Screaming Eagles (10-12) in a first-round game. Justin Vaughn and Rysen Soliday scored 12 points apiece for Reardan.

St. George’s advances to a semifinal against Liberty on Wednesday.

Liberty 83, Kettle Falls 56: Jack Wilson scored 40 points and the Lancers (11-10) beat the visiting Bulldogs (14-7) in a first-round game.

Kettle Falls faces Reardan in an elimination game on Wednesday.

District 7 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 70, Columbia (Hunters) 45: Josh Booker scored 22 points, Brady Pitts added 19 and the Warriors (9-11) eliminated the visiting Lions (5-14) in a first-round game. Owen Nelson led Columbia with 21 points.

ACH faces Northport in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Inchelium 56, Valley Christian 44: Dakatta Seymour scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, Derek Perez added 18 and the Hornets (13-7) beat the visiting Panthers (7-15) in a first-round game. Westin Madden led Valley Christian with 13 points and Wyatt Madden added 12.

Inchelium advances to play Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Republic 64, Odessa 59: The Tigers (11-10) eliminated visiting Odessa (9-10) in a first-round game at Inchelium HS. Republic advances to face Wellpinit in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Springdale 67, Curlew 52: The Chargers (12-9) eliminated the Cougars (6-15) in a first-round game at ACH. Springdale visits Cusick in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

District 7 2B

Colfax 56, Kettle Falls 37: Ava Swan scored 18 points, Hailey Demler added 16 points with 20 rebounds and the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (17-5) beat the visiting Bulldogs (11-11) in a first-round game at West Valley HS. Ella Johnson led Kettle Falls with 20 points.

Colfax advances to play Lind-Ritzville-Sprague in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Northwest Christian 45: Zoe Galbreath scored 25 points, Sage Galbreath added 13 and the visiting Broncos (12-8) beat the Crusaders (13-8) in a first-round game.

Claire Metz scored 15 points for NWC, which faces Kettle Falls in an elimination game.

Davenport 63, Liberty 47: Glenna Soliday scored 27 points, Clare Lathrop added 22 and the Gorillas (13-8) upset the No. 10-ranked Lancers (15-6) in a first-round game. Jordan Jeske paced Liberty with 17 points.

Davenport takes on Reardan in a semifinal game on Wednesday.

Reardan 59, St. George’s 24: Chasyn Waters scored 16 points, Lilly Whitman added 14 and the Screaming Eagles (16-5) beat the visiting Dragons (6-17) in a first-round game.

St. George’s faces Liberty in an elimination game.