Prep roundup: Nate Christy paces Gonzaga Prep boys past Ferris; Teryn Gardner paces Mead girls over Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 56, Ferris 51: Nate Christy scored 20 points and the Bullpups (16-5, 7-2) beat the visiting Saxons (8-12, 3-6). Henry Sandberg had 11 points and Dylynn Groves added 10 for G-Prep. Dylan Skaife scored 21 points and Beruke Weledsenbet had 13 for Ferris.

North Central 61, Cheney 58: Elijah Williams scored 19 points, Jacori Ervin added 15 and the visiting Wolfpack (15-5, 6-3) edged the Blackhawks (9-11, 3-6). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 37 points and seven 3-pointers.

Mt. Spokane 84, Mead 54: The visiting Wildcats (17-3) beat the Panthers (9-11) in a nonleague “Catmania” spirit game. Details were unavailable.

University 65, Central Valley 61: The Titans (11-9, 5-4) beat the Bears (1-18, 0-9) in the nonleague “Stinky Sneaker” spirit game at Reece Court at Eastern Washington University. Details were unavailable.

2A

West Valley 71, Shadle Park 33: Parker Munns hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Eagles (17-2, 7-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (7-12, 2-7). Will Busse and Nathan Zettle added 11 points apiece for WV. Enoch Gathecha led Shadle with 10 points.

Rogers 66, Pullman 51: Treshon Green scored 26 points and the Pirates (12-5, 6-2) beat the visiting Greyhounds (14-5, 8-1). Hartman Warrick and Devin Holyfield added 11 points apiece for Rogers. Austin Hunt led Pullman with 20 points and Champ Powaukee added 11.

Clarkston 54, East Valley 35: The Bantams (9-10, 3-5) beat the visiting Knights (3-16, 0-9). Details were unavailable.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 49, Deer Park 35: Hiro Patterson scored 12 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 11 and the Eagles (9-12) eliminated the visiting Stags (6-15) in a first-round game. Lakeside faces Riverside in a semifinal on Thursday at West Valley HS.

Medical Lake 62, Colville 55: Aiden Suddeth scored 23 points and the Cardinals (8-13) eliminated the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-17) in a first-round game. Medical Lake plays Freeman in a semifinal on Thursday.

Girls basketball

4A/3A

Mead 68, Mt. Spokane 49: Teryn Gardner scored 18 points, Reese Frederick and Addison Wells Morrison added 13 apiece and the Panthers (20-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-16) in a nonleague “Catmania” spirit game. Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 17 points.

Gonzaga Prep 69, Ferris 47: Olivia McIntyre and Aylah Cornwall scored 20 points apiece and the Bullpups (16-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Saxons (10-9, 5-4). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 30 points.

Cheney 53, North Central 41: Kiah Klauss, Natalie Richards and Mia Ashcroft scored 10 points apiece and the Blackhawks (5-15, 1-8) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-18, 0-9). Marlee Schoeffler and Feather Auld scored 12 apiece for NC.

2A

West Valley 61, Shadle Park 42: Chloe Deharo scored 25 points, Macy Osborn added 17 and the Eagles (11-8, 7-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-14, 4-5). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 24 points.

Rogers 65, Pullman 57: Emily Peabody scored 30 points, Tainne’a Anderson added 16 and the Pirates (4-14, 2-7) beat the visiting Greyhounds (6-13, 5-4). Grace Kuhle scored 24 points and Ryli Bednar added 16 for Pullman.

Clarkston 74, East Valley 20: Kendall Wallace scored 24 points and the Bantams (20-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-19, 0-9).

District 7 1A

Riverside 36, Colville 72: Brook-Lynn Martin scored 14 points, Navae Kinney added 13 and the Crimson Hawks (14-6) eliminated the visiting Rams (4-16) in a first-round game. Riverside plays Lakeside in a semifinal on Thursday at West Valley.

Medical Lake 45, Freeman 35: Charde Luat scored 22 points, Delaney Gunther added 13 and the Cardinals (13-9) eliminated the visiting Scotties (10-11) in a first-round game. Taylee Phelps scored 16 points for Freeman. Medical Lake faces Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

District 7 1B

Curlew 47, Odessa 41: Emma Lena Baker scored 32 points and the Cougars (17-2) beat the visiting Tigers (11-6) in a quarterfinal. Hayden Schuh paced Odessa with 24 points. Curlew advances to play the winner of Republic/Wellpinit in a semifinal at Deer Park High School, which was postponed to a later date. Odessa will play the loser.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Northport 24: The Warriors (12-7) beat the Mustangs (6-13) in a quarterfinal. ACH plays Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a semifinal on Saturday at Deer Park HS, while Northport will play Inchelium in a loser-out.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 66, Inchelium 50: Brystal Neilsen scored 15 points, Karsen Brashears added 13 and the visiting Wildcats (14-3) beat the Hornets (13-4) in a quarterfinal game.