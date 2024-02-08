Relationship humor and observational bits will emanate from MTV humorist at the Spokane Comedy Club

Maddy Smith experienced more tragedy than comedy while growing up in Buffalo, New York. While coming of age in the Rust Belt, Smith watched her beloved Buffalo Bills frustrate avid fans year after year.

“I see most games and it’s just rough for me and everyone from Buffalo,” Smith said while calling from her New York City apartment. “It’s horrible how something always goes wrong.”

The Bills, who haven’t won a championship in more than a half-century, have taken their toll on Smith, who grew watching a team that just can’t get over the hump.

“The script for the Bills is predictable every year,” Smith said. However, Smith’s career path has been unpredictable.

Smith, 32, didn’t seem destined for comedy. Unlike most of her peers, the cast member of MTV’s “Wild ‘n’ Out” didn’t watch comedy while growing up an hour from the frigid Canadian border.

“I really didn’t pay attention to comedy until I moved here to Queens,” Smith said. “Once I was in New York, I checked out comedy and one thing led to another.”

The SUNY Rochester alumna, who was an economics major, worked in finance.

“But it was so boring that it was excruciating,” Smith said. “I did comedy at night after working a full day and I was tired all the time but I just couldn’t work a 9-5 job I just hated.”

After trying her luck at open mic nights at New York City clubs in 2016, Smith improved quickly. Smith auditioned for MTV’s “Wild ‘n Out” in 2018 and was hired for Season 14.

Smith quit her job as soon as she signed on with the long-running sketch comedy show.

“It’s the best show in the world,” Smith said. “It’s one big, fun party. We roast each other. We rap, and it’s unpredictable.”

It’s the opposite of her finance gig.

“Exactly,” Smith said. “It was just what I needed.”

“Wild n’ Out” is a throwback to the loose, quirky entertainment MTV produced a generation ago.

“It’s true when you look back at what MTV did back in the day,” Smith said. “They had shows on like ours.”

When Smith isn’t on the “Wild n’ Out” set, which launched in 2005, she’s delivering stand-up.

“I enjoy television, but I’m just so passionate about comedy, and I love going to places I’ve never been to before,” Smith said.

Smith, who will make her Spokane debut Wednesday at the Spokane Comedy Club, will deliver observational humor and riff about growing up in Buffalo and relationships when she performs on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m going to poke fun at modern dating,” Smith said. “I’ll make fun of couples at the show and I’ll talk about what it’s like growing up in the northeastern part of the country.

“I love my career. I get to talk about what’s on my mind and travel. It’s definitely better than working in finance.”