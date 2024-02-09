Prep roundup: Champ Powaukee leads Pullman boys to 2A league title; Clarkston girls finish regular season undefeated
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Boys basketball GSL 2A
Pullman 59, West Valley 48: Champ Powaukee scored 21 points and the Greyhounds (15-5, 9-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (17-3, 7-3), clinching the league title and No. 1 seed to districts. Ben Fried scored 16 points for West Valley, which will be the No. 3 seed.
Clarkston 65, Shadle Park 59: Carter Steinwand scored 20 points, Xander Van Tine added 16 and the visiting Bantams (10-11, 4-6) defeated the Highlanders (7-13, 2-8). Enoch Gathecha scored 16 points for Shadle.
Rogers 71, East Valley 33: The Pirates (14-5, 8-2) topped the Knights (3-17, 0-10). Details were unavailable.
District 7 2B
Northwest Christian 75, Kettle Falls 55: Asher West scored 20 points, Avi West added 16 and the Crusaders (15-8) beat the Bulldogs (15-8) at West Valley High School. NWC takes on Liberty in the district third-place game on Saturday.
Zane Edwards and Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 14 points apiece.
Liberty 72, Davenport 54: Ethan Kimball scored 21 points, Lincoln Foland added 17 points and the Lancers (12-11) defeated the Gorillas (10-14) at West Valley.
Jaeger Jacobsen scored 19 points for Davenport, which faces Kettle Falls in the district fifth-place game for a berth to the District 6/7 crossover.
Girls basketball GSL 2A
Clarkston 70, Shadle Park 15: Kendall Wallace and Lexi Villavicencio scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Bantams (21-0, 10-0) beat the Highlanders (5-15, 4-6). Shadle Park leading scorer Makenzie Fager missed the game.
West Valley 55, Pullman 37: Chloe Deharo scored 26 points and the Eagles (12-8, 8-2) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (6-14, 5-5). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 15 points.
East Valley 76, Rogers 67: The Knights (1-19, 1-9) beat the Pirates (4-12, 2-8). Details were unavailable.
District 7 2B
Liberty 55, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45: Jordyn Jeske scored 24 points and the Lancers (16-6) pulled away from the Broncos (12-10) at West Valley.
Kendall Denny had 12 points and Grace Grumbly added 11 for Liberty, which faces Reardan in the district third-place game Saturday. Zoe Galbreath paced LRS with 30 points.
Reardan 38, Northwest Christian 33: Tenice Waters scored 11 points, Chasyn Waters added nine and the Screaming Eagles (17-6) defeated the visiting Crusaders (14-9) at West Valley.
Georgia Crockett scored 11 points for NWC, which faces LRS in the district fifth-place game for berth to the District 6/7 crossover.