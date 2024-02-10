39-year-old CdA man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children

A 39-year-old Coeur d’Alene man will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Warren Diaz was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse of a child, lewd conduct with a minor and delivery of methamphetamine, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release. District Judge Barry McHugh sentenced Diaz Thursday to life in prison without parole.

Diaz sexually abused a girl between August 2022 and January 2023 starting when she was 6 years old, prosecutors said. Diaz sexually abused a girl starting when she was 13 last year. Diaz also gave meth to the older child.

Diaz’s criminal history includes aggravated battery, burglary, violation of a no-contact order, theft, resisting and obstructing officers, domestic battery, DUI and several probation and parole violations.