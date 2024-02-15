The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
22°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Villanova at Georgetown CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Manhattan at Iona ESPNU

6 p.m.: Ohio at Toledo ESPNU

7 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Pac-12

5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12Wa

7 p.m.: California at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Rising Stars ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Carolina at Arizona NHL

Soccer, Serie A

10 a.m.: Lecce at Torino CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran … 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran … 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: Creighton at Butler Fox 28

9:30 a.m.: Richmond at George Washington USA

10 a.m.: Texas at Houston CBS

10:30 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Duke at Florida State ESPN

11 a.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne USA

Noon: Marquette at Connecticut Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN

2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+

2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports

2:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Georgia Tech CW

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Auburn EPSN

3 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2

3 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

4:45 p.m.: North Carolina State at Clemson CW

5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28

5 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

5 p.m.: Yale at Princeton ESPN2

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga KHQ / Root

7 p.m.: Colorado at Southern California ESPN

7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2

1 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State ESPN+

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Skills challenge TNT

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA: Genesis Invitational CBS

Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Los Angeles at Boston ABC

Noon: Edmonton at Dallas ABC

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey ABC

Soccer, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Brentford USA

7 a.m.: Arsenal at Burnley USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Weber State at EWU 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound … 1230-AM

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM / 94.1-FM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound … 1230-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN

9 a.m.: Wichita State at Charlotte ESPN2

9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State CBS

11 a.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa EPSN2

11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Furman CBS Sports

Noon: Northwestern at Indiana FS1

1 p.m.: Memphis at Southern Methodist ESPN

2 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State CW

10 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ABC

11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville ESPN

11 a.m.: Columbia at Harvard ESPNU

11 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12Wa

Noon: Southern California at Oregon State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor ESPN2

2 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: All-Star game TBS / TNT

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf

Noon: PGA: Genesis Invitational CBS

Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders ABC

Soccer, Premier League

6 a.m.: Brighton at Sheffield USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Luton USA

All events subject to change