On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Villanova at Georgetown CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Manhattan at Iona ESPNU
6 p.m.: Ohio at Toledo ESPNU
7 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12Wa
7 p.m.: California at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Rising Stars ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Carolina at Arizona NHL
Soccer, Serie A
10 a.m.: Lecce at Torino CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran … 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran … 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: Creighton at Butler Fox 28
9:30 a.m.: Richmond at George Washington USA
10 a.m.: Texas at Houston CBS
10:30 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Duke at Florida State ESPN
11 a.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne USA
Noon: Marquette at Connecticut Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Davidson at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN
2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington SWX / ESPN+
2 p.m.: Idaho State at Idaho ESPN+
2:30 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports
2:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Georgia Tech CW
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Auburn EPSN
3 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2
3 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
4:45 p.m.: North Carolina State at Clemson CW
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan Fox 28
5 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12
5 p.m.: Yale at Princeton ESPN2
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga KHQ / Root
7 p.m.: Colorado at Southern California ESPN
7 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State Pac-12
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2
1 p.m.: Idaho at Idaho State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Skills challenge TNT
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA: Genesis Invitational CBS
Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Los Angeles at Boston ABC
Noon: Edmonton at Dallas ABC
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey ABC
Soccer, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Brentford USA
7 a.m.: Arsenal at Burnley USA
9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Weber State at EWU 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Stanford at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound … 1230-AM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pacific 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound … 1230-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN
9 a.m.: Wichita State at Charlotte ESPN2
9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State CBS
11 a.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa EPSN2
11 a.m.: Chattanooga at Furman CBS Sports
Noon: Northwestern at Indiana FS1
1 p.m.: Memphis at Southern Methodist ESPN
2 p.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State CW
10 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ABC
11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville ESPN
11 a.m.: Columbia at Harvard ESPNU
11 a.m.: Washington State at Arizona State Pac-12Wa
Noon: Southern California at Oregon State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor ESPN2
2 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: All-Star game TBS / TNT
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Genesis Invitational Golf
Noon: PGA: Genesis Invitational CBS
Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders ABC
Soccer, Premier League
6 a.m.: Brighton at Sheffield USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Luton USA
All events subject to change