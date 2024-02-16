Amber Waldref appointed to statewide council on homelessness

Spokane County will now have some representation on the state’s advisory council for homelessness.

County Commissioner Amber Waldref, who represents the district that encompasses most of east Spokane, was appointed last month to the Washington State Advisory Council on Homelessness by Gov. Jay Inslee. Waldref will serve a four-year term in the only seat of the 12-member council dedicated to a county government representative.

The council was formed in 1994 by former governor Mike Lowry to help shape a consistent statewide response to homelessness. Council members meet quarterly to discuss strategies, share ideas and make policy recommendations to the governor.

Waldref said she looks forward to the opportunity to advocate for Eastern Washington and share Spokane efforts that have had positive impacts, like the several homeless liaisons embedded in area schools to assist families that may be struggling.

She’s also excited to learn from representatives across the state about what’s working for their communities.

“I’m honored that I get to serve on this statewide council,” Waldref said. “I think it’s just so timely that Spokane has been working on some regional approaches to homelessness, and I’m excited for the opportunity to learn from others and see what could be implemented in our region.”