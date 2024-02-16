Prep roundup: Liberty boys reach state with crossover win; Lake City, Coeur d’Alene girls to meet in Idaho 5A title game

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball District 6/7 2B crossover

Liberty 62, Okanogan 53: Lincoln Foland scored 21 points, Cooper Thomas added 12 and the sixth-seeded Lancers (14-11) advanced to state, eliminating the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (8-15) at West Valley High School. Chance Richter led Okanogan with 14 points.

Lake Roosevelt 69, Davenport 47: The Raiders (21-1) eliminated the Gorillas (10-13) at Wenatchee High School. Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball District 6/7 2B crossover

Tonasket 54, Reardan 41: Jaylo Bello scored 26 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (19-3) beat the sixth-seeded Screaming Eagles (18-7). Tenice Waters led Reardan with 13 points. Tonasket advances to state.

District 9 1B

Oakesdale 35, Sunnyside Christian 30: The Nighthawks (17-3) beat the visiting Knights (21-3) in the championship game. Both teams advance to state.

Garfield-Palouse 42, Colton 29: Krya Brantner scored 14 points and the second-seeded Vikings (15-6) beat the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (15-7) at Dayton High School. Garfield-Palouse advances to state.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 58, Boise 55: Teagan Colvin had 33 points and eight rebounds and the fourth-seeded defending champion Vikings (19-5) beat the top-seeded Brave (23-2) in an Idaho 5A State semifinal at Idaho Center in Nampa. Brookslee Colvin added 18 points for Coeur d’Alene, which plays in the state title game against Lake City on Saturday at 7 p.m. Avery Howell, a McDonald’s All-American and USC recruit, had 35 points and 12 rebounds for Boise.

Lake City 56, Rigby 53: Sophia Zufelt totaled 22 points and eight rebounds and the second-seeded Timberwolves (25-2) beat the third-seeded Trojans (23-3) in a semifinal at Idaho Center. KaLiah Frazey added 12 points and five boards, and Kamryn Pickford had 10 points for Lake City, which won two regular-season matchups with Coeur d’Alene but fell to the Vikings in the district title game on Feb. 6. Rigby was led by Kambree Barber’s 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Shelly 68, Lakeland 42: Mia Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Brinley Cannon added 14 points and 16 rebounds and the top-seeded Russets (24-0) opened the game with a 16-4 run and beat the fourth-seeded Hawks (14-10) in an Idaho 4A State semifinal at Idaho Center. Landree Simon scored 18 points for Lakeland, which faces second-seeded Pocatello in the state third-place game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Snake River 47, Timberlake 35: Rylie Edlefsen scored 15 points, Camdyn Dunn added 13 and the second-seeded Panthers (18-6) beat the third-seeded Timberwolves (17-7) in an Idaho 3A State semifinal at Middleton High School. Marissa Needs had 11 points and Diana Nelson added 16 rebounds for Timberlake, which plays Parma in the third-place game on Saturday at 11 a.m.