Taylor Swift makes generous donation to GoFundMe for fan killed at Chiefs rally

By Pete Grathoff Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In December, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about international singing star Taylor Swift regularly coming to Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away. Just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes told CBS Mornings. “And then he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was. And she is. And so for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but now it’s just, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She’s part of the team.”

Swift was at Super Bowl LVIII, but because her Eras Tour was stopping in Australia, couldn’t be at Wednesday’s parade and rally. She clearly saw the horrific shooting that took place outside Union Station as the rally ended.

Police said Thursday that 23 people were shot, and more than half were younger that 16 years old. Lisa Lopez-Galvan of Shawnee, a mother of two, was killed.

Two back-to-back $50,000 donations were made in Swift’s name on a GoFundMe set up for Lopez-Galvan’s family. A representative for Swift confirmed to Variety that the donation was indeed from the singer.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the donation reads.

Lopez-Galvan was a disc jockey who hosted a Tejano music program on community radio station KKFI.