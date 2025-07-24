Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan dead at 71

Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan, the 6-foot-8 behemoth fueled by Miller Lite and anabolic steroids for decades, made his living by tossing grown men around the ring. Last fall, he ripped his shirt in half while praising President Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

From star musician to wrestling juggernaut to movie star to political advocate, Terry Gene “Hulk Hogan” Bollea essentially did just about everything one could do in life before dying of cardiac arrest at age 71 in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday.

During his heyday, the wrestling icon flaunted his signature handlebar mustache and large white mane as he strutted his 310-pound muscled and bronzed body around the ring wearing tight canary yellow wrestling briefs. The only thing bigger was his personality.

Hogan was already well into the prime years of his career when he first came to Spokane. As the heavily favored defending champion, Hogan faced challenger Randy “Macho Man” Savage in front of a sold-out Friday night crowd at the Spokane Coliseum on July 7, 1989. Hogan and his 24-inch biceps defeated Savage to maintain his heavyweight belt.

Five years earlier, he had became the ninth World Wrestling Federation heavyweight champion after defeating the Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden in January 1984. He kept his belt for four years, which was the third longest reign in the title’s history.

He was born in Venice Beach, California, but grew up in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to his legendary wrestling career, Hogan had a decade-long music career as an accomplished fretless bass guitarist in several Florida rock bands. In 1984, his song “Itchiban,” remained at the top of the Japanese pop charts for five consecutive weeks. By the end of the decade, he was a global brand.

In 1995, Hogan released the album “Hulk Rules” with the Wrestling Boot Band, which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Top Kid Audio chart. Though he did not invent the concept, Hogan made entrance music a crucial component of wrestling.

Hogan began his professional career in 1977 as a journeyman wrestler in the Midwest. Promoter Vince McMahon saw his colossal stature and relentlessly pursued Hogan until he joined the WWF in December 1983.

He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, creating a worldwide phenomenon known as “Hulk-o-Mania.” Throughout the 1980s and early ‘90s, Hogan’s flamboyance and tremendous physique established him as the epitome of what it means to be a professional wrestler.

In 1994, Hogan signed with World Championship Wrestling, and he went on to win six heavyweight championships. He still holds the record for the longest reign for the WCW heavyweight title. He was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2005.

Though Hogan was always the center of publicity among his fellow wrestlers, he wanted to expand his career resume and join Arnold Schwarzenegger as a former wrestler who became a gifted actor.

“We’re not just big dumb jocks who beat up on each other,” Hogan said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review in 1989.

Hogan had an extensive career in cinema, debuting with a cameo appearance alongside Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky III.” Hogan is most known for his roles in movies such as “No Holds Barred,” “Suburban Commando” and “Mr. Nanny.” He also starred in the reality show “Hogan Knows Best.”