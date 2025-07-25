‘Dynamic’ Soul Proprietor plays free Browne’s Addition Summer Concert Series

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

It isn’t often you get the best of funk, soul, R&B, blues and the classic Motown sound all in one package – a 10-piece one, at that.

Local band Soul Proprietor, which describes itself as an “urban soul” group, has made a name for itself with a dynamic sound and energetic live show, but at one point the longtime Spokane staple was nearly down and out.

The band was initially founded in 1995 by Ken Martello, bassist and beloved member of the local music scene, but just about broke up and disbanded in 2006. Three years later, in 2009, it was the passion of three friends that brought Soul Proprietor back from near extinction – Martello, drummer Eric Brown and tenor saxophonist Gary Edighoffer.

“The three of us got together and decided to put the band back together!” Edighoffer said .

Only a few members from the previous rendition of Soul Proprietor remained while multiple new faces joined, marking a new era for the band that has yet to quit and remains an Inland Northwest favorite.

One of those new faces was Edighoffer, who worked as an instructor teaching music and audio engineering at Spokane Falls Community College. He also occasionally plays for the Spokane Symphony as well as for Broadway performances at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Edighoffer eventually took the reins of the band after Martello’s death in 2019.

But he is quick to point out how special Martello and his vision was. Without him, there is no Soul Proprietor.

“Ken was the founder of the band and it was his dream, so we are perpetuating his dream,” Edighoffer said.

Multiple musical backgrounds make up the band, including Edighoffer’s lifetime commitment to the art of jazz.

Maybe that’s why they perform a wide array of covers ranging from bands and musicians like the classic brass funk bands of Tower of Power and Chicago, to the soul of Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles, and even the pop stylings of Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.

This type of large group, featuring a strong brass section, grows more uncommon by the day, but between their powerhouse sound and ability to explore this wide range of music, Edighoffer wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s very dynamic,” Edighoffer said.

“At times it can be very impactful, aggressive, intense, and then at times we can shift into a more soulful, jazz-based feel instead.”

Soul Proprietor is also known for its energetic, captivating live performances. Edighoffer attributes this to two specific variables: a deep sense of affection for the music and crowds that take advantage of what it was made for – dance.

“Audience response always just inspires us to do more,” Edighoffer said. “We love the music we play, and when the crowd is digging it, it’s even more fun.”

Edighoffer hopes to see concertgoers moving to the beat when Soul Proprietor plays a show during the free Browne’s Addition Summer Concert Series in Coeur d’Alene Park on Thursday. The set will not only feature the band’s primary vocalist, Patrice Thompson-Rose, but special guest singer Robert Vaughn .

“We’re going to play two full sets of our best music,” Edighoffer said. “It’s quite something!”