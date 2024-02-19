Spokesman-Review calls for summer camp programs, activities

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review is accepting submissions for summer camps, day camps and other youth programs and activities.

This annual list will be published online and in the Summer Plus publication which comes out May 22.

Submissions sent after 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, will be included in the online list but not guaranteed for the print publication.

Camp information can be submitted by email to summercamps@spokesman.com or uploaded at spokesman.com/summercamps-form.

To send your free listing, please include organization name, camp name, location, dates, cost, age range, a short description and public contact information (website, email address, or phone number).

Online listings can be viewed all spring and summer at spokesman.com/marketing/summer-camps.