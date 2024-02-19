Vancouver scores four consecutive goals, downs visiting Spokane Chiefs 6-3

From staff reports

LANGLEY, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants scored four consecutive goals spanning the second and third periods and defeated the Spokane Chiefs 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Langley Events Centre on Monday.

Vancouver led 4-2 with three minutes to go and scored twice with an empty net.

The Chiefs fall four points behind Kelowna for the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs and stay four points clear of Tri-City for the eighth and final spot with 15 games to play in the regular season. Kelowna beat Tri-City 3-2 on Monday.

Vancouver (27-25-3-0) scored on its first shot just 29 seconds into the game. Cameron Schmidt beat a defenseman up the right-wing boards, cut to the cage and beat goalie Dawson Cowan for his 19th goal of the season.

Berkly Catton tied it for the Chiefs (22-26-4-1) on a give-and-go with linemate Conner Roulette. Catton took the return pass with speed in the high slot and sent a wrister past Brett Mirwald at 5:01 of the first. It was Catton’s team-leading 40th goal of the season.

Catton, 18, is fourth in the league in goals and fifth in points. He is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NHL draft.

The Chiefs took the lead late in the period with a short-handed goal by Chase Bertholet. He gathered a pass from Will McIsaac in the neutral zone, came down the left wing, put the puck on his backhand and lifted it over Mirwald’s shoulder for his 20th goal of the season.

Bertholet with the absolute filth on the backhand -



That’s #20 on the season for the Chiefs’ veteran!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/xdfumK4Mhv — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) February 19, 2024

The lead was short-lived. Just 27 seconds later, Tyson Zimmer slid the puck to London Hoilett streaking down the slot. Hoilett beat Cowan for his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-2 after one period.

There was no scoring in the second period, but Spokane’s Cameron Parr and Vancouver’s Matthew Edwards were assessed game misconducts for a staged fight.

Vancouver took a one-goal advantage early in the third. Samuel Honzek’s shot from the right point was knocked down, but Connor Levis was alone on the doorstep and knocked in the rebound to put the Giants up 3-2.

After a good offensive possession, the Chiefs drew a penalty to earn their fourth power play of the day. Mirwald robbed Catton on a two-on-one with a sliding pad save and the Giants killed the penalty. The Chiefs are 0 for 20 with the extra skater against Vancouver this season.

Catton fed Hayden Paupanekis for a quality chance with 4:30 left but Mirwald was once again up to the task.

The Giants made it a two-goal game moments later. Two Chiefs defenders collided, allowing Vancouver to enter the zone two-on-one, and Logan Hammett scored easily. Chiefs forward Ty Cheveldayoff was helped from the ice after the play.

Cowan was pulled with 2:30 left in the game, and Zimmer added an empty net goal with just under 2 minutes to play.

Carter Streek scored right off the ensuing faceoff to make it 5-3. Spokane pulled Cowan for an extra skater again, but Vancouver answered with another empty net goal to ice it.