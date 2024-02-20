Coeur d’Alene’s website back online after hacking, emergency services operational

After a malware attack last week, the city of Coeur d’Alene’s website is back online.

The malware was discovered Feb. 11, and affected systems were taken offline as the city worked to “secure and restore services safely,” a Feb. 12 email from the city said.

A Coeur d’Alene Police Department Facebook post last week announced the department was facing technical issues, and administrative and regular business calls could not be routed, though emergency and nonemergency calls, handled by Kootenai County dispatch, were unaffected.

KHQ reported Friday the city’s emergency services were back in operation.

City officials could not be reached for comment, but the city announced in last week’s email it was following industry best practices and developing a strategic plan to address the issue, working with third-party cybersecurity and data forensics consultants.