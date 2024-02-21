Spokane’s Sydney Sweeney set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March

Sydney Sweeney is seemingly everywhere these days.

And to top it all off, she’ll be in New York hosting “Saturday Night Live” on March 2.

Perhaps she’ll return home to Spokane at some point, but in the meantime, Sweeney is ubiquitous, having starred in three films released within three months.

The 26-year-old actor recently starred in the romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” co-starred in Sony’s Marvel adventure “Madame Web” and will be featured in the horror flick “Immaculate” in March.

So it’s not a far reach that the star of the Rolling Stones’ music video “Angry” is adding “Saturday Night Live” to her resume. Sweeney will make her debut as host of the iconic series March 2 with country singer Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

Musgraves has a new album out March 15, so “SNL” viewers may be the first to hear one of her new hits live.

While attending St. George’s School in Spokane, Sweeney wasn’t a theater kid.

“I lacked formal training as a child,” Sweeney told The Spokesman-Review in December. “But I loved using my imagination. I would create imaginary worlds and friends as a child. My parents encouraged me to dream, and I did.”

When Sweeney caught the acting bug at 11, her parents, Steve Sweeney, who works in hospitality, and Lisa Sweeney, an attorney, didn’t take their daughter seriously at first.

“When I told them that I wanted to be an actor, it was like me saying I wanted to be a princess,” Sweeney said. “They thought I just wanted to play dress-up and I would grow out of it.

“I get it. Spokane is so far removed from this crazy industry.”

When the news of her “SNL” debut was announced Wednesday night, Sweeney simply tweeted, “!!!!”

While a Spokane actor has never hosted “SNL,” Julia Sweeney (no known relation to Sydney) was a regular cast member perhaps best known for the “Pat” sketches.

“SNL” can be watched live at 11:30 p.m. Saturdays on NBC or Peacock.